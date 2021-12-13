Wisconsin Assembly Democratic Leader Hintz leaving post

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Assembly Democratic Minority Leader Gordon Hintz is leaving his leadership position on Jan. 10.

Hintz, of Oshkosh, has been leader of minority Democrats since September 2017.

Democrats, who hold 38 of the Assembly’s 99 seats, will vote to elect a new leader.

Today, I am announcing my intention to step down as Assembly Democratic Leader effective January 10, 2022. After choosing to seek another term in 2020, I was committed to serving as Assembly Democratic Leader through the 2021 state budget process and redistricting. pic.twitter.com/ouejKKNqOh — Gordon Hintz (@GordonHintz) December 13, 2021

Hintz said Monday that he wanted to have more time for his family, including two children under age 5, and for his legislative district.

Democrats have next-to-no power in the minority, unable to stop Republicans from passing whatever bills they want.

One of the most powerful tools Democrats do have, if they remain united, is blocking Republicans from having the two-thirds majority needed to override a veto.

I know that our next Leader will bring their own unique perspective and ideas as they build upon the strong foundation we have today. I look forward to continuing to serve alongside my Dem colleagues in the Assembly as we work to charter a brighter course for the people of WI. — Gordon Hintz (@GordonHintz) December 13, 2021

