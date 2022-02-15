Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Wisconsin Assembly considers bail change after parade deaths

items.[0].image.alt
Jeffrey Phelps/AP
FILE - Amy Mack lights candles at a memorial at Veterans Park for the victims of a deadly Christmas parade crash in Waukesha, Wis., on Nov. 23, 2021. The Wisconsin Assembly is scheduled to vote on a proposal amending the state constitution to make it harder for criminal defendants to get out on bail. Backers of the change up for a vote Tuesday, Feb. 15. 2022, are hoping to capitalize on anger over the killing of six people by a driver who authorities say plowed into a Christmas parade near Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps, File)
waukesha parade memorial
Posted at 8:55 AM, Feb 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-15 09:55:09-05

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Assembly is scheduled to vote on a proposal amending the state constitution to make it harder for violent criminal defendants to get out on bail.

Backers of the change up for a vote Tuesday are hoping to capitalize on anger over the killing of six people by a driver who authorities say plowed into a Christmas parade near Milwaukee. The man charged in that case, Darrell Brooks Jr., had posted $1,000 bail on an earlier case two days before the Nov. 21 parade in downtown Waukesha.

Supporters of the constitutional amendment, who have been trying since 2017 to get it passed, say their effort is not in reaction to the parade deaths. But that has given the amendment momentum it’s not seen before.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Wiinter Olympics 480x360.png

2022 Winter Olympics: See the latest updates from Beijing