Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Wisconsin Assembly calls on Evers to send help to border

items.[0].image.alt
Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Mario Tama
TIJUANA, MEXICO - NOVEMBER 25: Migrants cross the nearly dry Tijuana River as they make their way around a police blockade toward the El Chaparral port of entry on November 25, 2018 in Tijuana, Mexico. U.S. Customs and Border Protection temporarily closed the two ports of entry on the border with Tijuana in response. Around 6,000 migrants from Central America have arrived in the city with the mayor of Tijuana declaring the situation a 'humanitarian crisis'. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
PHOTOS: Migrants rush US/Mexico border to demand asylum
Posted at 6:05 AM, May 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-12 07:05:47-04

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Assembly has passed a Republican-sponsored resolution calling on Democratic Gov. Tony Evers to send aid and support to help secure the Mexico border and enforce immigration laws.

The resolution approved Tuesday comes from a pair of Republican legislative leaders who recently visited the border in south Texas.

Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke and President Pro Tempore Tyler August say the issue there is a national crisis that demands Wisconsin take action, even though the state is more than 1,300 miles from the border.

The resolution is non-binding, meaning Evers is not required to take any action.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

milwaukee tonight

Watch "Milwaukee Tonight" weekdays at 6:30 p.m. on TMJ4