Wisconsin Assembly approves state budget, Senate up next

Wisconsin Senate
Posted at 8:18 AM, Jun 30, 2021
MADISON — The state Assembly has passed the state’s next two-year budget and sent it on to the state Senate.

The Assembly passed the spending plan on a 64-34 vote.

The Senate is expected to take up the budget on Wednesday. The centerpiece of the spending plan is a $3.3 billion income and property tax cut. Whether Evers goes along with the budget when it reaches his desk is another question.

Republicans eliminated a host of the Democratic governor’s policy proposals from the document earlier this year and handed K-12 schools only $128 million in additional aid after Evers proposed giving them $1.6 billion.

The governor could use his veto powers to drastically rewrite the budget or kill entire plan.

