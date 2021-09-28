Wisconsin Assembly approves $100 million for mental health

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Assembly has passed a Republican-authored bill that would require Democratic Gov. Tony Evers to spend $100 million in COVID-19 relief funding on mental health programs in schools.

The measure was approved Tuesday on a party line vote with all Republicans in support and Democrats against. It faces a nearly certain veto from Evers. He has already vetoed two similar bills that would direct how he spends COVID-19 funding from the federal government that is currently left to the discretion of the governor to hand out.

