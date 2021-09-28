Watch
Wisconsin Assembly approves $100 million for mental health

AP
A new survey examines the role of mental health in the workplace, and the results show that millennials and those part of Generation Z have left jobs for mental health reasons.
Posted at 6:09 PM, Sep 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-28 19:09:14-04

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Assembly has passed a Republican-authored bill that would require Democratic Gov. Tony Evers to spend $100 million in COVID-19 relief funding on mental health programs in schools.

Wisconsin lawmaker proposes bill to allocate $100M in federal aid to mental health programs in schools

The measure was approved Tuesday on a party line vote with all Republicans in support and Democrats against. It faces a nearly certain veto from Evers. He has already vetoed two similar bills that would direct how he spends COVID-19 funding from the federal government that is currently left to the discretion of the governor to hand out.

