Wisconsin Army National Guard member reaches plea deal in US Capitol riot

AP
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, police stand guard after holding off violent rioters who tried to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington. New details from the deadly riot of Jan. 6 are contained in a previously undisclosed document prepared by the Pentagon for internal use that was obtained by the Associated Press and vetted by current and former government officials. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — An Army National Guard member from Wisconsin has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge in connection with the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol and has agreed to cooperate with the ongoing investigation into the incident.

According to court documents, 24-year-old Abram Markofski, of La Crosse, pleaded guilty Wednesday to one of four counts in a plea agreement with federal prosecutors.

The charge of of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building carries a maximum sentence of six months in prison and a fine of up to $5,000. Sentencing before a federal judge is scheduled for Dec. 3 in Washington, D.C.

