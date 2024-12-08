Wisconsin and Rutgers face off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (5-3) at Wisconsin Badgers (7-2)

Madison, Wisconsin; Sunday, 2 p.m.

Listen here or keep up with live stats here.

BOTTOM LINE: Rutgers plays Wisconsin after Kiyomi McMiller scored 25 points in Rutgers' 77-60 victory against the Georgia Southern Eagles.

The Badgers have gone 5-0 in home games. Wisconsin is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Scarlet Knights are 0-1 in road games. Rutgers ranks fourth in the Big Ten with 13.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Chyna Cornwell averaging 4.6.

Wisconsin makes 45.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.5 percentage points higher than Rutgers has allowed to its opponents (39.2%). Rutgers scores 13.3 more points per game (74.4) than Wisconsin gives up to opponents (61.1).

The Badgers and Scarlet Knights face off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Serah Williams is scoring 17.3 points per game and averaging 12.0 rebounds for the Badgers.

Destiny Adams is averaging 19.3 points, 10.9 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Scarlet Knights.

