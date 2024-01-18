Wisconsin actress appears on Jimmy Fallon to promote new Marvel show, 'Echo'

In Today's Talker — You might remember us covering Wisconsin native Alaqua Cox back in November. She's a deaf actress who stars in the new Marvel show "Echo."

This week she was a guest on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" and revealed how crews helped her shoot the show and act alongside Vincent D'Onofrio.

"We used a vibration device and we would put it in my shirt, and when he was done with his line, the interpreter would have control of it," Cox explains. "They would push the remote to let me know it's my turn, but during the emotional scenes it would scare me sometimes because I was so focused on my emotions!"

"Echo" was released January 9th.

You can watch the full Today's Talker above.



