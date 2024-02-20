Wisconsin 2024 Primary Election is Tuesday: Who's on the ballot and where to vote

Tuesday is the spring Primary Election in Wisconsin.

Many places will be deciding which candidates will move onto the spring General Election in April.

Voters TMJ4 spoke with say they plan to vote — thousands have already taken advantage of early voting. The City of Milwaukee's Election Commission data shows more than 3,500 people used the in-person early voting option while 1,300 dropped off absentee ballots.

Others TMJ4 spoke to weren't clear on who was on the ballot or where they could vote. There are several Common Council and County Board seats up for grabs along with several school board primaries.

One of the biggest races we're watching is the race for Milwaukee's Mayor. Right now it's the only city wide race on the ballot. It's between current Mayor Cavalier Johnson, Ieshuh Griffin and David King.

In Milwaukee's northwest side, District 5 incumbent Lamont Westmoreland is going up against Bruce Winter and Stacy Smiter.

In District 7, Alderman Khalif Rainey will not seek re-election. Voters can choose from Jessica Currie, Randy Jones, Diandre Jackson and Kenneth Hughes.

In District 11, Alderman Mark Borkowski will not seek re-election. He's served the Common Council since 2015. Peter Burgelis, Lee Whiting and Josh Zepnick will be vying for his vacated seat.

In Sheboygan, there's another race for Common Council seats. In District 2, Wards 3 and 4, Markus Savaglio and John Belanger will be looking to take incumbent Roberta Filicky-Peneski's seat.

In District 8, Wards 15 and 16, Zachary Rust is seeking re-election. Denny Runge and Jessie Roethel are hoping to take his spot on the Common Council.

Another big race going on is in Dodge County with three candidates vying for the Mayor of Mayville. Incumbent John M Guinn is seeing re-election and going up against Rob Boelk and J. James Liebenow.

You can cast your ballot today from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. You can find your elected official based off your address, along with your polling location. We have a link for you here.



