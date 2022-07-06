WASHINGTON COUNTY — Work is expected to begin Monday, July 11 on WIS 167 between WIS 164 and WIS 175 in Washington County.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) said WIS 167 will be closed to traffic. The roadway will remain open to businesses and residents, and a detour will be posted. The project is expected to be completed by late summer.

The last highway rehabilitation project covering the 3.5-mile segment of WIS 167 was in 1997, WisDOT said.

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers signed a $2.09 million contract to resurface the area. According to WisDOT, the contract consists of:

Pavement base patching

Asphaltic milling and ​resurfacing to place a new layer of asphalt on the roadway

Guardrail replacement and slope grading in guardrail areas

Potential minor culvert repairs

For more information and updates, click here.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip