Winter Train Show at Mitchell Park Domes kicks off Saturday

MILWAUKEE — A very special train is pulling into the station at Mitchell Park Domes.

Saturday kicks off the Winter Train Show. Visitors will get to see more than 700 feet of model train tracks circling through the floral show dome. The theme for the show is 'Barrio Train.'

"Natural diversity is what Milwaukee's Mitchell Park Domes are all about — thousands of plants represent diverse geographies and cultures from across the world, all condensed into a single unique barrio (neighborhood) in Milwaukee," explained Doris Maki, Director of Mitchell Park Domes, in a statement. "This year's train show celebrates that diversity, our barrio, and surrounding communities."

The Winter Train Show also includes Sticker Wednesdays, where visitors can pick up a free sticker. During February, Late Night Thursdays will return, and admission will be extended to 8 p.m.

If you plan to visit, reserve a time slot first. Admission is $8 for adults, $5 for students, and free for kids under 5. Milwaukee County residents' admission will be discounted. Face masks are required.

