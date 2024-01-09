Winter storm is dropping "heart attack snow": how to keep yourself out of the hospital

Tuesday's winter storm is dropping lots of wet, heavy snow across our area.

That snow is sometimes called "heart attack snow." It such a strain to shovel, it can cause some serious health problems.

UW-Health's Dr. Jeff Pothof joined TMJ4 at Noon to talk about how you can keep yourself safe as you clear your drive and sidewalks.

Watch the entire interview above.



