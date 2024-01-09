Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Winter storm is dropping "heart attack snow": how to keep yourself out of the hospital

UW-Health's Dr. Jeff Pothof joined TMJ4 to talk about "heart attack snow." It's the wet, heavy snow we're seeing today that can be a real strain to shovel.
Posted at 12:25 PM, Jan 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-09 13:25:52-05

Tuesday's winter storm is dropping lots of wet, heavy snow across our area.

That snow is sometimes called "heart attack snow." It such a strain to shovel, it can cause some serious health problems.

UW-Health's Dr. Jeff Pothof joined TMJ4 at Noon to talk about how you can keep yourself safe as you clear your drive and sidewalks.

Watch the entire interview above.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on your streaming device