Winter storm expected to impact spring break travel Saturday

MILWAUKEE — Whether you're hitting the road or hopping on a plane, travel is likely to be rough Saturday morning. Families heading out Friday night for spring break travels were happy to get a head starts on expected crowds and storm system.

Travelers with flights out of Mitchell Airport Friday night said they felt lucky to have booked their flights conveniently missing the incoming snow.

"We're happy to escape from the cold weather," said a Milwaukee Public Schools student who is heading out on a spring break trip to Florida.

But not everyone booked travel for Friday night.

The Mahler family made a pit stop in Racine County on their way from Sheboygan to Chicago O'Hare on Friday.

"We are flying out to Punta Cana tomorrow for spring break," said Kristen Mahler who was traveling with her daughter and husband.

The Mahlers were originally planning on driving down Saturday morning, but after seeing the forecast decided to get an early start.

"We decided to get a hotel in Chicago and spend the night because of the weather," Kristen said.

Friday night will be calm before the storm with temperatures in the 30s. Come midnight, snow will arrive and likely mix with rain initially. The heaviest and worst conditions will be Saturday morning with lighter snow lingering into early Saturday afternoon.

TMJ4 meteorologists predict most of Southeast Wisconsin is in line for five to seven inches of very wet and heavy snow. This could be enough to snap tree limbs and cause power outages.

