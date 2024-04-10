Winter is NOT coming for Game of Thrones fans: Jon Snow sequel gets the ax

In Today's Talker — Winter is NOT coming for Game of Thrones fans, after all.

A Game of Thrones sequel series surrounding the character Jon Snow isn't happening. During an interview with the Associated Press, Actor Kit Harrington admitted there aren't any plans for the show at the moment, and it's off the table for the foreseeable future.

A sequel may not be in the works, but the second season of the prequel series "House of the Dragon" is set to premier June 16th.

You can watch the full Today's Talker above.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip