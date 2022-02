MILWAUKEE — MKE Black is hosting an indoor Winter Block Party at Indeed Brewing Company to highlight Black-owned businesses in Milwaukee on Wednesday.

The event will take place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the taproom, located at 530 S. 2nd St.

Officials say the event will feature several vendors. MKE Black is a nonprofit that works to celebrate and promote Black businesses, events, and culture.

Indeed's taproom will also donate all proceeds to MKE Black from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

