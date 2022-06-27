MILWAUKEE — Uncorked Wine Festivals will take over Deer District on Friday, Sept. 17.

There will be a curated selection of more than 200 wines and champagnes from across the world, as well as local food trucks, live music, and a photo booth.

“Uncorked Wine Festivals is excited to be coming back to Milwaukee for the second annual Uncorked: Milwaukee Wine Fest,” said Michelle Harris, Owner of Uncorked Wine Festivals. “We’re thrilled to offer a one-of-a-kind experience for wine lovers in Deer District and make this year even bigger than the last!”

Tickets for "Uncorked: Milwaukee" are now on sale and include wine tastings from more than 60 wineries. Early admission begins at 2 p.m., which includes an extra hour of tasting and bonus wines from select wineries. General admission tickets begin at 3 p.m.

The event will run from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. for those 21-years-old and older. For tickets and additional information, click here.

