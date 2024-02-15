Willow Newell wraps up historic run as Kenosha's first Black Miss Kenosha

KENOSHA, Wis. — Miss Kenosha Willow Newell has a powerful voice in more ways than one.

When she became Kenosha’s first-ever Black Miss Kenosha, she set out to use her talents to inspire others.

“I showed people that they can use what they love, no matter who they are or where they come from, and put it on a platform like Miss Kenosha to be their own person and make a change in the community,” Newell said.

In 2023, the Racine native competed in Miss Kenosha with a platform of diversifying the entertainment industry.

It was her tenth time competing on stage and her first ever crown.

“I didn’t really actually think it was going to happen to me,” said Newell, a musical theater major at Carthage College. “I was so excited hearing my name get called. I knew I’d have an opportunity of a lifetime.”

A celebration of the Newell’s historic year and a crowning of the future will take place in the annual Miss Kenosha Scholarship Competition 6 p.m. Saturday at St. Joseph Catholic Academy’s Arneson Auditorium.

There are 11 competitors in this year’s event.

“We try to make the night of Miss Kenosha equally about the girl giving who is giving up the title and the new girl that gets the title,” said Tori Pillizzi, Executive Director of the Miss Kenosha Scholarship Organization.

The competition includes private and on-stage interviews, talent and an evening gown presentation.

Miss Kenosha advances to the Miss Wisconsin competition in June.

