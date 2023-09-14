Willie Henderson homicide; arrest made at same Racine home, police say

RACINE, Wis. — Racine police investigators and a SWAT team arrested a person in connection to a homicide, at a home on Victory Ave. in Racine on Wednesday.

According to a statement from police, at around 6 p.m. authorities executed two search warrants in the 1400 block of Cleveland Avenue and the 3200 block of 17th Street regarding a "homicide investigation."

Police said a person of interest was taken into custody and is currently being held on unrelated charges.

The residence is the same home where 58-year-old Willie Henderson was killed just two weeks ago on Sept. 4.



A neighbor told TMJ4 News Henderson was found lifeless on her front lawn.

"My babies, all of them, everybody sat here and saw this man die on my front lawn. It's so traumatizing. I've never seen anything like that before," she explained.

Neighbors recall terrifying moments as Racine man shot dead in their front lawn

Neighbors say Henderson's car was parked on one side of the street. Late that Sept. 4 evening, neighbors said they heard gunshots go off and then a loud boom. That boom was the victim's car crashing into the woman's home.

Racine police arrested a 31-year-old suspect in the fatal shooting on Sept. 8. That suspect, Tommy Johnson, was charged this week with first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree recklessly endangering safety, and possession of a firearm by an outstate felon.

Investigators believe Henderson was not Johnson's intended target.

