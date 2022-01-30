Willem Dafoe uses Wisconsin accent during SNL debut

NEW YORK CITY — Willem Dafoe made his Saturday Night Live debut this weekend and he let his Wisconsin roots shine through during his monologue!

The actor is best known for playing Green Goblin in Tobey McGuire's Spiderman films but did you know he grew up in Appleton, Wisconsin? Dafoe even went to college here in Milwaukee at UWM.

During his monologue Saturday night, Dafoe mentioned his childhood and Wisconsin while thanking the audience for coming out during a snow storm.

Right after he mentioned Appleton, a skit began with two SNL cast members who were sitting in the audience. Aidy Bryant and Mikey Day played a Wisconsin couple who was in town and got tickets for SNL through the lottery system.

The two spoke in Wisconsin accents and applauded Dafoe for his acting career - mentioning several movies Dafoe has not actually starred in. They then proceeded to mention Dafoe's Wisconsin accent, and how it's no longer there.

That's when Dafoe said, "I can still speak Wisconsin."

The next thing he did is the most Wisconsin thing we've ever seen, a Wisconsin impersonation using the most Wisconsin term, bubbler.

"Hey you guys, let's go down to Crambos and get a drink from the bubbler," Dafoe said during his impersonation.

You can watch the full monologue below.

Willem Dafoe’s Monologue! pic.twitter.com/DG5U2eQhK8 — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) January 30, 2022

