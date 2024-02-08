Will you be my Valentine? Senior facility asks for cards from the public

Stevens Point Health Services are asking "will you be my Valentine?"

The senior living facility shared this Facebook post, asking the public to send in cards.

The Valentines will be distributed to residents with Stevens Point, and many have already been handed out! Staff with the facility say residents love reading them, and events like this bring a lot of joy.

You can send a Valentine's Day card to the residents at:

Stevens Point Health Services

Attn: Becky Rossman

1800 Sherman Avenue

Stevens Point, WI 54481

