Will Betty White be buried with her late husband in Mineral Point, Wis.?

MINERAL POINT, Wis. — With the passing of Betty White at the age of 99 last Friday, the question remains whether she will be buried with her late husband in Mineral Point, Wis, in the southwestern corner of the state.

Allen Ellsworth Ludden is buried at Graceland Cemetery in Mineral Point. Ludden passed away in 1981 from terminal stomach cancer after a successful career as a actor and game show host on "Password" and "Stumpers." White and Ludden married in 1963 and remained together until Ludden's death.

AP Television game show host Allen Ludden, July 11, 1974. (AP Photo)

White never remarried, telling CNN's Anderson Cooper in 2011, "I had the love of my life. If you've had the best, who needs the rest?"

Their stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame also rest next to each other, according to People.com.

White's colleague, Vicki Lawrence, told PageSix.com that White's assistant recalled White's last word before she passed was "Allen."

“How sweet is that? I said, ‘That is so sweet. God, I hope that’s true. For all of us, I really hope it’s true, a lovely thought,'" Lawrence told the website.

The Mineral Point Library Archives meanwhile contains the "Allen Ludden Papers," which were donated by White.

"Allen Ludden and Betty White is our connection to Hollywood," Mineral Point Mayor Jason Basting told NBC15 TV. "It's kind of, for a small town of 2,600 people, it's pretty neat to have that type of connection. And she's a legend."

White's spokesperson has not released any details about funeral or burial arrangements.

