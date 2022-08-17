Wilde Subaru kite festival to take flight on Milwaukee's lakefront in September

MILWAUKEE — Wilde Subaru kite festival will return to Veterans Park on Milwaukee's lakefront on Saturday, Sept. 10 and Sunday, Sept. 11.

The Wilde Subaru Frank Mots Int'l Kit Festival is celebrating 43 years in Veterans Park.

The event begins at 10 a.m. and runs through 5 p.m. on both days. The grand launch of over 600 kites will take place at noon.

The Legendary Chicago Fire Kite Team from Chicago will perform at the event. The NO KNOTS kite team will also perform, as well as precision kite flying team 'Fire & Ice' and Milwaukee's Mike Delfar.

Yves Laforest and the Canadian Dream team will make their 21st appearance at Mots. They will fly the two new mega whale kites and the giant octopus kite. The octopus kite is 150 feet long and 50 feet wide.

Free kites will be handed out to the first 100 kids that participate in the Kids Mad Dash, which is where kids launch their kites all at the same time.

Brett Williams, the Kite Whispererer, will also be giving free kite flying lessons.

Kites and foods will be available to purchase during the event at the Gift of Wings Kite Store. The event is free to all.

The Kite Society of Wisconsin & Illinois, along with Gift of Wings and UW Credit Union are presenting the event.

