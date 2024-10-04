APPLETON (NBC 26) — A wild turkey, dubbed "Tom" by some and "Beeper" by others, has been causing a stir in the area by blocking traffic, pecking at cars, and even chasing after the police. Local Facebook users can't get enough of the bird's antics.

Rebecca Kuchenbecker and her son Jacob say they first encountered the turkey in August outside their home on Evergreen Drive.

"We saw this turkey in the middle of the street pecking at the hubcaps and tires," they said.

They've seen him so often, they've named him Beeper.

Watch: Beeper the turkey is "terrorizing" Appleton neighborhoods:

Wild turkey gains following online after 'terrorizing' Appleton neighborhoods

"Because cars are obviously beeping at him, we hear it from inside the house and say, 'Oh! Beeper's out. He's patrolling,'" they added.

Online, the turkey has become something of a local celebrity.

Phillip Carton says the turkey is obsessed with his truck and has even chased him down the street.

Stephanie Cavanaugh went as far as donning a turkey costume in an attempt to befriend the bird, which she calls Tom.

"I just thought it would be funny to buy a turkey costume and make them laugh. I don’t think they knew what was coming. I showed up at work in a blow-up turkey costume and chased him down, but I don't think he liked that too much," she said.

However, Lt. Meghan Cash with the Appleton Police Department warns that while the turkey has brought some laughter to the community, safety remains a priority for anyone who encounters the bird.

"If a turkey wanders into the roadway and a vehicle or someone doesn’t see it, it could cause damage to a vehicle or lead to a crash, and that is something we are trying to prevent," Lt. Cash said.

For now, many residents are letting the bird continue its rounds.

The Appleton Police Department joked that they aren’t sure if the turkey is acting alone or part of a larger group, but they are working on a plan to relocate the bird to a safer area so it can live in peace.

