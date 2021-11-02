'Wild Lights': Milwaukee County Zoo to offer special night for adults on Dec. 9

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Zoo will host a special night for guests 21-years-old and older on Thursday, Dec. 9.

Wild Lights is an evening out to see the zoo illuminated with millions of twinkling and sparkling lights placed throughout the forests and pathways. A one mile path is filled with animal-themed light displays and holiday decorations. The zoo will transform into a life-size snow globe with glowing displays.

Officials say the night features entertainment, specialty food, and adult beverages.

Local bands will perform near fire-pits, along with ice-carving demonstrations and Wild Lights trivia.

Officials say libations and unique treats will be available for purchase and include: Poutine, walking tacos, chili, large pretzels, spicy nut mix, churros, caramel corn crunch, and more.

There will also be a signature cocktail, the Wild wild West, which will be a mix of liquor and cranberry juice, as well as red and white wine, domestic and winter craft beers, and spiked hot chocolate.

