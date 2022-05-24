WHS reunites 2 baby owls with their parents after rescuing them from crows

MILWAUKEE — The Wisconsin Humane Society's (WHS) Wildlife Rehabilitation Center reunited a family of owls after rescuing two babies that were being harassed by crows

The Wildlife Rehabilitation Center at WHS shared the story on Facebook on Monday.

According to WHS, officials received a call from a Milwaukee resident about two baby owls on the ground being harassed by crows. The babies, a pair of Eastern Screech owlets, were almost ready to leave their nest and fly, but jumped a little too early. WHS says this caused them to get some unnecessary attention.

"Not to fret. We welcomed them through our outdoor admission area in light of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in our region," WHS said on Facebook.

After a few days of care and rest at the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center, WHS said the two owlets were ready to return back home to their parents. WHS thanked Skedaddle Humane Wildlife Control for helping in the reunion.

Eastern Screech owls do not live in your typical nest. Instead, WHS said they live in a hollow branch or a hole in a tree. The team was able to find the exact location where the owlets had hatched. They even found a third owlet in the home!

"The two others whom had fallen out were put right in with the third, reuniting the whole family," WHS said on Facebook. "Couldn’t ask for a better ending than that. It truly takes a village to raise a family, and this Eastern Screech Owl family is no exception."

