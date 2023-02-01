Who's on Third to add second location near Milwaukee airport

MILWAUKEE — The owners of Who's on Third are planning to add a second location near the Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport, according to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal.

Cream City Concepts owns the Who's on Third brand. The first location is located at 1007 N. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, previously Old World Third Street.

The BizJournal reports that in January, Cream City Concepts acquired the former Beer Belly's property at 512 W. Layton Ave. for $620,000.

Cream City Concepts is owned by business partners Bobby Wiltgen and Jack Roman. Wiltgen tells the BizJournal that the new location will offer shuttle service to festivals and games by the Milwaukee Bucks and Brewers. It will also offer coach bus trips to Green Bay Packers games.

The owners hope to open the second location in May or June. Cream City Concepts also owns Oak Barrel Public House and Third Street Tavern.

