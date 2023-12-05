Watch Now
Who will be Time's Person of the Year? One of these nine finalists

In Today's Talker - TIME has unveiled its finalists for Person of the Year, an honor they award each year.
Posted at 7:00 AM, Dec 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-05 08:00:31-05

In Today's Talker - TIME has unveiled its finalists for Person of the Year.

They included the Hollywood strikers, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Taylor Swift, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, Trump prosecutors, Barbie, Russian President Vladimir Putin, King Charles III, and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.

