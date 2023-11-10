Whitnall Schools honor veterans: 'You’re still special to everyone here'

GREENFIELD, Wis. — Whitnall Middle School students pulled out all of the stops to honor our veterans. Marine Corps Veteran Timothy Martin said every lyric sung and every note played meant so much more than the students would ever know.

"It’s a nice day and it’s a nice day for us veterans to be mixing it up with the kids," said Timothy Martin. "I love it. I just love it."

Students were eager to honor the ones who risked their lives for them.

"It’s pretty special to have them here after all they’ve gone through," said a student.

Martin said the veterans there were just as excited to pour back into the students.

“It makes them feel special but we are of the giving type and it’s nice to see the younger crowd jumping on board with that," said Martin.

So group by group and room by room an exchange of appreciation took place.

"It’s so motivating to see young kids, so motivated to bring veterans into their school to talk to them and pick their brains," said Martin.

“We get to hear their stories and stuff and like get to honor them for what they did," another student said.

They were able to touch parts of history, hear stories from the source and a favorite of the day, basic training simulation.

“We were doing like push-ups and sit-ups and stuff in two minutes to see how much we got," said one student.

Martin said it was a day he won't soon forget and students said it's their sacrifice they will always remember.

"Being here in the school with the kids is wonderful," said Martin. "It’s just kind of giving me adrenaline you know."

"Thank you for fighting for our country, even if you can’t make it you’re still special to everyone here," students shared.

