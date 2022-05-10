Whitnall High School custodian arrested, facing child pornography charges

GREENFIELD, Wis. — A custodian at Whitnall High School was recently arrested and is facing child pornography charges.

Jerome Slack, 39, of West Allis, is accused of sharing videos on popular messaging apps like Snapchat. A criminal complaint outlines 18 charges against Slack. He is facing nine counts of sexual exploitation of a child and nine counts of possession of child pornography. The charges were filed Monday.

The case came to light after tips were made to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children of a Snapchat video containing child pornography.

Court documents describe the various videos found on his cell phone. The details are graphic and involve children ranging from three-years-old to 18-years-old.

In addition to Snapchat, officials say the Kik messenger app was also used to share the explicit videos and photos.

A parent from the Whitnall School District shared an email that the district sent out Friday to parents regarding the charges.

The parent did not want to be interviewed, but told TMJ4 that the allegations are disturbing and it prompted conversations with her children to be extra aware.

In the letter to parents, the district says authorities do not believe any Whitnall students were involved in the alleged conduct, and that it likely happened outside of work hours.

The school also says the employee worked second shift and was not present during regular school hours. School officials say they were not aware of the conduct until charges were made.

The school district did not respond to TMJ4's requests for comment.

Slack has since made his initial court appearance. He is being hold on a $15,000 cash bond. If found guilty, he faces at least 40 years in prison.

