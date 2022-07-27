Watch Now
Whitnall Beer Garden in Franklin ending season in August due to construction

People enjoy the sunny weather and drink beer on the re-opening day of beer gardens, following the lifting of measures to avoid the spread of the corona virus, at lake 'Ammersee' in front of the alps in Inning, Germany, Monday, May 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
FRANKLIN, Wis. — Whitnall Beer Garden in Franklin announced Monday its 2022 season will end in late August due to construction.

Whitnall Beer Garden's parking lot will undergo reconstruction due to upgrades to the Root River Parkway between College Avenue. It will begin at S. 92nd Street, east to the Root River bridge.

The beer garden said in a Facebook post that parking bays will be added to the north side of the road for additional parking, as well as a new off-road path on the south side of the road for bicycles and pedestrians.

The road and parking lot will include new pavement and replaced utilities. The beer garden added that storm water best management practices, green infrastructure, landscaping, and site restoration will also be done.

The project will begin on Aug. 22 and be completed in spring 2023. The beer garden will be closed during this period.

