WHITEWATER, Wis. — A 34-year-old Whitewater schools employee is facing charges after police say he was having an ongoing sexual relationship with a child.

According to the Whitewater Police Department, officers responded to Clay and Wisconsin for a report of a suicidal man around 10 p.m. on Friday, July 22. Officers identified the man as a 34-year-old Whitewater resident who had been in an ongoing sexual relationship with a minor. He is also an employee of the Whitewater Unified School District (WUSD). TMJ4 News is not identifying the man because he has not been formally charged.

Police say staff began an investigation and are working closely with WUSD staff. A charge of Sexual Assault of a Child by a School Staff Person has been forwarded to the Walworth County District Attorney's Office, according to the Whitewater Police Department. Additional charges may be forwarded in the future as the investigation continues.

Others who have information relevant to this case are asked to contact the Whitewater Police Department at 262-473-0555, or by contacting Detective Jacob Hintz directly at jhintz@whitewater-wi.gov. Anonymous tips may also be shared using P3Tips.com.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip