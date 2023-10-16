Whitewater Police searching for man who allegedly held woman against her will for days

WHITEWATER, Wis. — Whitewater Police are searching for a man they say held a woman against her will for multiple days and held a gun to her head, according to a statement.

Whitewater police Guzman Rodriguez



Police are searching for Guzman Rodriguez, described as 5’8” tall and 150 pounds. Police said he is a Spanish speaker.

Police said Rodriguez may be armed and dangerous. He fled from police and SWAT as they approached his home, according to officers.

Read the full statement below:









Whitewater Police Search for Potentially Armed Suspect at Large



Whitewater, WI – October 16, 2023 – On Sunday, October 15, 2023, at 10:23 pm, the Whitewater Police Department



received a report of a female needing assistance at 363 S. Janesville Street. Officers learned that Yefferson Guzman



Rodriguez, 18, of Whitewater, had reportedly held the female, an acquaintance, against her will for multiple days, and at



point held a gun against her head. Guzman Rodriguez is described as 5’8” tall, 150 pounds, and he is a Spanish speaker.



It is believed that Guzman Rodriguez fled from the residence upon arrival of officers. It was reported that he was armed at



that time, and had potentially barricaded himself in a detached garage or in the basement of the residence. Guzman



Rodriguez had made comments to the victim about willingness to harm law enforcement. Officers set a perimeter around



the residence and garage. The Walworth County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team and Beloit Police Department SWAT team



responded to assist in the search of the property. The suspect was not located on the property during the search.



Whitewater Police simultaneously searched multiple residences occupied by individuals known to the suspect without



locating him.



At this time Guzman Rodriguez is still at large and is considered to be armed. He reportedly possesses multiple rifles.



Guzman Rodriguez is wanted for the following crimes: Kidnapping, False Imprisonment, Recklessly Endangering Safety,



Intentionally Point Firearm at Person, and Disorderly Conduct.



Whitewater Police have been in contact with staff from the Whitewater Unified School District as well as UW-Whitewater



Police so that appropriate security measures can be put in place. We are asking the public to be vigilant. If you see



something suspicious, contact the Whitewater Police Department immediately at 262-473-0555 option #4. Call 911 in an



emergency. Anonymous tips may be shared using P3Tips.com. The Whitewater Police Department thanks the assisting



law enforcement agencies for sending their staff and resources.



It is noted that this case has not been concluded. Unless a judgment of conviction is entered, the defendant is presumed



innocent of all charges.





It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip