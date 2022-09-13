Whitewater farmers wish the rain could have come weeks earlier

WHITEWATER, Wis. — Whitewater saw two straight days of rainfall and while many might think the precipitation is greatly needed for crops, farmers say not quite.

Mark Hoffmann grows acres of corn and soybeans on his Whitewater farm.

"We're always gonna get our average rainfall, it just depends on when it's coming," said Hoffmann, President of the Wisconsin Corn Growers Association.

Hoffman says the rain started Saturday and didn't stop until Tuesday morning.

"It would have been nice to have some of it six weeks ago while we were in a growing season," said Hoffmann.

Having the rain six weeks ago could have helped his crops during a particularly dry period.

"Had we had the rain, these ears would have been full, so we could almost say a 15-20% loss from having the lack of rain."

With harvest season right around the corner, any more rain could make the job more challenging.

"It's kind of a double-edged sword because the growing crop is still going to utilize some of the moisture, but if we get any more rain on top of this we're going to fight the fall with mud and it's going to be a challenge getting crops out."

In the long run, Hoffmann says the showers are still blessings.

"On the flip side of that, it's gonna help because we've been so dry, it (is) gonna help to start to accumulate water in our ground system and replenish some of that so we need it."

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip