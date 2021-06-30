Whitefish Bay's Joe Brunner will be a Wisconsin Badger

WHITEFISH BAY — He was sought by many of the top football schools in the nation, but Joe Brunner is staying home. The four-star offensive line recruit announced he will play at Wisconsin during a press event at Whitefish Bay high school Tuesday.

"A big factor in it was the guys in the offensive line room at that school," Brunner explained. "They brought me in and made me feel like I wasn't a recruit, but I was a player there at that time and that really meant a lot to me. "

Listed at six-foot-six and weighing 300 pounds, Brunner says he plans to play offensive tackle, but would be willing to play anywhere. He dreams of taking his football career to the highest level.

"Wisconsin is known for putting offensive linemen in the NFL," Brunner notes. "I think it's every kid's dream when they play a sport to make it to the highest level. That's definitely up there, one of my top priorities, and I know Wisconsin has the capabilities to do that for me."

Heading into his senior year, Brunner is considered the top player in the state by 247 Sports. Pursued by numerous powerhouse programs nationally, Brunner's final decision came down to Wisconsin over Ohio State and Notre Dame.

