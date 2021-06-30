Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Whitefish Bay's Joe Brunner will be a Wisconsin Badger

items.[0].videoTitle
Whitefish Bay four-star recruit Joe Brunner picks Wisconsin over Notre Dame and Ohio State.
Posted at 10:40 PM, Jun 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-29 23:40:58-04

WHITEFISH BAY — He was sought by many of the top football schools in the nation, but Joe Brunner is staying home. The four-star offensive line recruit announced he will play at Wisconsin during a press event at Whitefish Bay high school Tuesday.

"A big factor in it was the guys in the offensive line room at that school," Brunner explained. "They brought me in and made me feel like I wasn't a recruit, but I was a player there at that time and that really meant a lot to me. "

Listed at six-foot-six and weighing 300 pounds, Brunner says he plans to play offensive tackle, but would be willing to play anywhere. He dreams of taking his football career to the highest level.

"Wisconsin is known for putting offensive linemen in the NFL," Brunner notes. "I think it's every kid's dream when they play a sport to make it to the highest level. That's definitely up there, one of my top priorities, and I know Wisconsin has the capabilities to do that for me."

Heading into his senior year, Brunner is considered the top player in the state by 247 Sports. Pursued by numerous powerhouse programs nationally, Brunner's final decision came down to Wisconsin over Ohio State and Notre Dame.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Stop Summer Hunger 2021 480x360 (1).jpg

You can help Stop Summer Hunger NOW