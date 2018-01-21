Whitefish Bay School District ranked the best in Wisconsin by Business Insider

WHITEFISH BAY -- The Whitefish Bay School District was ranked the best in the state by Business Insider.

The website published the 2018 list of best school districts in every state last week, and the Milwaukee County school district holds the honor this year.

The ranking includes factors like the school districts strength of academics, health and safety, diversity, and the quality of teachers. The top school in each state was then given a letter grade in each group.

Whitefish Bay School District, which consists of Richards Elementary, Cumberland Elementary, Whitefish Bay Middle School and Whitefish Bay High school, received an A+ in two categories-- academics and teachers. The grades were based on absenteeism and survey responses from teachers and parents. The local school also received an A in Health and Safety, and a B- in diversity.

The Whitefish Bay's Facebook said in response to the article "It takes a team! Thank you students, staff, parents and our community!"

