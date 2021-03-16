Whitefish Bay ranked as best place to live in Wisconsin: Niche

Whitefish Bay was ranked as the best place to live in Wisconsin this year, according to the ranking and review website, Niche.

It appears Whitefish Bay surpassed Elm Grove in #2, which has held the top spot in the last few years. Niche found that 16 of the top 20 best places to live in Wisconsin are located in the Milwaukee metropolitan area.

After Whitefish Bay and Elm Grove come Shorewood in #3, Kohler, Fox Point, Brookfield and Cedarburg.

The rankings are determined using quality of local schools, crime rates, housing trends, employment statistics, and access to amenities.

