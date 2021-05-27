Whitefish Bay police ask for public's help in finding endangered missing teen

Whitefish Bay police are asking for the public's help in finding an endangered missing teen who was last seen on May 26.

Police say Kyan Weickardt was last seen at 10:30 a.m. leaving his home in Whitefish Bay on May 26. Police say Kyan left in a white 2007 Hyundai Sonata with a Wisconsin license plate AAZ5488.

Police say it is unknown where he was going and his cell phone is turned off.

Kyan was last seen wearing a dark-colored t-shirt. He is 5-feet-9-inches tall and has blonde hair and hazel-colored eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 414-962-3830.

Police have not yet released an image of the teen as of Thursday morning.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip