Whitefish Bay neighbors have questions after receiving letters warning of lead in water

WHITEFISH BAY, Wis. — Many people across Southeast Wisconsin and the country were surprised to receive a letter this week concerning the safety of their water.

Jimmy Sherburne, a father living in Whitefish Bay, received the unexpected letter at his home.

"The title is ‘notice of confirmed lead service line’,” Sherburne read, holding up the notice. "It was a surprise. You take for granted that lead pipes are a thing of the past.”

The notice is part of a new U.S. Environmental Protection Agency rule requiring water utilities across the U.S. to inform residents about potential lead or other materials in their water service lines. Water utilities are required to replace those lines beginning in 2027.

Sherburne isn't alone in receiving the letter. His neighbor, Dave Bohl, also got the notice.

"It was very clear we had lead pipes," Bohl said. “Kind of surprised it’s taken this long, but I’m glad they're fixing it."

The issue is not isolated to Whitefish Bay. Residents in neighboring communities like South Milwaukee, Port Washington, and West Allis have also been sharing similar notices on social media, indicating that their homes may have lead or unknown service lines as well.

The Village of Whitefish Bay said it's already started to replace lead service lines.

While many residents, including Sherburne and Bohl, are relieved to know the issue is being addressed, some are left with questions about what happens next.

"What's the risk between now and then? What's the cost to us and other residents?" Sherburne asked. “There’s still a lot of unanswered questions left and things to be figured out.”

Whitefish Bay officials estimate the cost to replace a lead service line could be as much as $8,000 per household, according to the village website.

The process will take ten or more years to complete.

In the meantime, village officials advise residents to run their water for at least three minutes before drinking or to use a water filter to reduce any potential exposure to lead.

Sherburne, who uses a filter on his water, said he wonders why the letter is the first he's heard of the line in his yard.

"The fact that it's only coming up now is a little concerning," he said. "This has been helpful just talking to you about it, but I'm still wondering what's next."

To help residents better understand the situation, Whitefish Bay will hold an information session on December 2 at Village Hall. Local officials will be available to answer questions and provide additional resources. Test kits are also available at the Whitefish Bay Village Hall.

For those outside of Whitefish Bay, other municipalities in the area are also offering information on their websites, including details on how to test water for lead.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has more information about lead contamination on its website.

