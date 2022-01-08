MILWAUKEE — Ever since he was eight years old, William Gebauer has been training for this exact moment. A chance to compete at the Pettit Center and earn his spot on an Olympic team.

"This means everything, a chance to compete for the Olympics is everyone's dream here," said Gebauer.

At just 23-years-old, Milwaukee County native Gebauer has already had the opportunity to compete, not once but twice, in the U.S. Olympic speedskating trials.

"He's always had some natural athletic talent, but he's put in a lot of hard work into where he is," said Williams mom, Kimberly Gebauer.

Submitted Whitefish Bay native competes for the second time for a spot on the 2022 Olympic speedskating team

This year's trials have brought skaters from across the country to Milwaukee, all vying for a chance to head to the 2022 winter Olympics in Bejing. And for the past two nights, Gebauer has placed in the top 5 for the men's 1,000 and 500-meter competitions.

"I skated my butt off today, I did the best that I could," said Gebauer.

Despite having some impressive times, it doesn't look like Gebauer will make it on the Olympic team this year. But that won't stop him from chasing his dreams.

"I'm going to try and keep fighting and do everything I can to make 2026," said Gebauer.

TMJ4 Whitefish Bay native competes for the second time for a spot on the 2022 Olympic speedskating team

"He could have a shot in four years for (the) Olympics," said Williams dad, Craig Gebauer.

Until then, Gebauer has other dreams he plans on making come true, including marrying his fiance and high school sweetheart Samantha and going to medical school.

