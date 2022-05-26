WHITEFISH BAY — Students at Whitefish Bay High School staged a walkout on Thursday to demand action from lawmakers, following the deadly shooting in Texas this week.

High school students walked out around 11 a.m. on Thursday as a part of a national movement.

The organization Students Demand Action lead the nationwide event. According to their website, students were instructed to walk out at noon, eastern time.

"Enough is enough. We are absolutely devastated for everyone impacted by this senseless act of violence. Once again, gun violence has forced its way into our schools, leaving nothing but devastation, trauma, and tragedy in its wake," the Students Demand Action website says.

Their website also had instructions about what to do during the walkout. It tells students to stop whatever they're doing at that time and simply walk out.

Students were encouraged to circle around the school holding hands, hold a lie-in on school grounds, wear orange to show solidarity, or do whatever else felt right.

In Whitefish Bay, students walked out and spent around half an hour sitting outside the school. Some students even spoke to TMJ4 News reporters.

Watch Carole Meekins' interview with a current student:

Whitefish Bay high school students stage walkout, demand action following Uvalde shooting

Some students said they're afraid to go to school, and change needs to come. Students Demand Action had a similar sentiment on their website.

"School is the last place where kids should have to worry about gun violence, but thanks to our weak gun laws and the gun lobby’s relentless ‘guns everywhere’ agenda, nowhere is safe. Students deserve to learn and live without fear."

