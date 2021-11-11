Whitefish Bay High School evacuated after receiving bomb threat

WHITEFISH BAY — Police have evacuated Whitefish Bay High School after authorities learned the school received a bomb threat over the phone Thursday morning.

All students and staff are safe, accounted for and are now in the middle school while police investigate, according to a letter to families from the Whitefish Bay School District. Starting around 11:50 a.m., the school will be releasing students who can walk home or get picked up. The pickup location will be on East Sylvan Avenue.

Students will not be allowed to return to the high school until further notice. School officials will notify families when they can return and pick up vehicles parked there.

Other schools in the district will remain in class as scheduled, as the bomb threat only targeted the high school, officials said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

