While some hope for spring, others are happy to finally have a significant snowfall

MILWAUKEE — For El-Amin Abdullah, the owner of snow removal company Yard Barberz, a dry winter is not a good thing.

"I've lost two guys this year because they needed additional income, and because it wasn't snowing and we didn't have that snow coming through, they had to go get other jobs," Abdullah said.

The lack of snowfall hit his small business especially hard because at the beginning of the season, he decided to invest more in his business.

"This year I invested additional money in equipment and marketing and things like that. You try to get your return on those types of investments," he said.

So that's why he was excited to see a significant snowfall overnight Thursday into Friday morning. He hopes more is on the way.

"I'm a spiritual man, so I pray for snow," Abdullah said. "Spring really happens in about four weeks, so I'm praying for a lot more snow."

A few blocks away, DJ Wolover spent his morning shoveling the sidewalk in front of his house while his daughter played in the snow.

TMJ4

"This is the first winter where she's actually mobile enough to go outside and do stuff, so not having snow around has been a little bit of a downer. But hopefully this will stick around for a bit," Wolover said.

After clearing snow, Wolover said he hoped to take his daughter out for some classic snow activities like sledding and snowman building.

