Where your Community Baby Shower donations go: The Women's Center

MILWAUKEE — Every year The Women's Center in Waukesha serves hundreds of survivors of domestic violence and human trafficking.

"We get to be a moment of hope and a moment of light for individuals," said Director of Shelter and Transitional Living Services Jessi Trauth.

Many people come to the center with children. In fact, of the 32 people currently living at the shelter, 22 are children.

Trauth said being able to provide for their kids is often a reason people don't leave a dangerous situation sooner.

"When folks are deciding between accessing safety and having their basic needs met, it can be a real toss up between how am I going to care for my kids and how I'm going to access safety," Trauth said.

Thanks to donations from TMJ4's Community Baby Shower, The Women's center is able to provide both safety and basic needs to the community members it serves.

"Without the community supporting their basic need items like diapers and the comfy cozy things that make it feel warm and safe here, we would have to spend funds on purchasing those items. Whereas with the support from the community, we're able to take care of other needs that folks have like securing housing or paying for a new class for school. So it helps us be able to support the family as a whole," Trauth said.

What you give today will have a big impact over the next several months.

"The items we get in January generally last us until October or November," Truath shared. "It's so hopeful to see the community support organizations like ours in this way it gives us such a light and such joy."

The Women's Center along with La Causa, Gerald L. Ignace Indian Health Center, Sojourner Family Peace Center and Robyn's Nest all benefit from the baby shower.

You can donate new baby items to any WaterStone Bank through January 31st. You can also make a monetary donation by clicking here.



