Where your baby shower donations go: Sojourner Family Peace Center

MILWAUKEE — Access to things like diapers and formulas can be the difference for domestic violence survivors deciding whether to stay in a dangerous situation or seek shelter at a place like Sojourner Family Peace Center.

"If you're trapped in violence, need to get out, living in shelter, technically homeless, you know, diapers and formula and baby clothes can feel like luxury," explained Sojourner President and CEO Carmen Pitre.

Pitre and the center have been a part of TMJ4's community baby shower since it began in 2003.

"I think it's a concrete way for us to practice the difference we can make. It's really easy to make a difference in a person's life," Pitre said of the power of giving. "It's brough concrete comfort to clients who are in transition, on the run, leaving violence."

Sojourner serves 8,000 who have been impacted by domestic violence each year. Many come to the center with young children. The community baby shower helps the center make sure many of their needs are met.

"I think it says to survivors, 'you matter. We believe you shouldn't be in this circumstance and we want to help you.'"

You can have a direct impact on families in our community by dropping off basic baby items at any WaterStone bank location through the end of the month.

"It can hold you just above the survival line enough to say, 'ok, what do I need to do for me and my family next,'" Pitre said.

You can donate items like diapers, wipes, formula and new clothes. All donations will go directly Sojourner Family Peace Center and four other local organizations.

"It's important that we participate in helping each other. I think that's the kind of world that makes us all feel better... This also gives kids a good start, and that's what we want in the beginning of all of our lives," Petri said.

You can learn more about supporting TMJ4's Community Baby Shower by clicking here.

