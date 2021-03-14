Where you can indulge in Milwaukee for National Pi Day

MILWAUKEE — March 14 (or 3/14) marks National Pi Day, a day named after the mathematical constant pi (3.14).

Every year on Pi Day, some Milwaukee businesses celebrate the day with actual pies, pie-flavored goodies and pizza pies, to pay homage to the fun day.

Here's where you can get your pie fix today:

Honeypie Cafe will have many flavors of pie including salted honey, s'mores, and banana cream.

Mr. Dye's Pie will also be participating in Pi Day with several flavors including a N'awlins' Pecan pie, a new take on a traditional southern pecan pie.

Classic Slice will have pizza pies for sale with $3.14 off any whole 16”, 20” or GF pizza.

Kilwins Milwaukee-Bayshore Chocolate Fudge Ice Cream will participate in Pi Day a little differently. Kilwins will have pie-flavored ice cream for sale at $3.14 a scoop.

National Bakery & Deli will be serving up its traditional dutch apple and cherry pies for Pi Day as well.

No matter where you get your pie-esque goodies, make sure to indulge as this day comes only once a year.

