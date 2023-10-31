Where you can go to celebrate Día de los Muertos in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — The annual Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) Ofrendas exhibit is back on display at Latino Arts. And it’s not the only one either.

Several groups and people across Milwaukee are gearing up for Day of the Dead on November 1.

From Latino Arts Inc., to Art Intersection MKE, to a residential home in Bay View, community ofrendas are popping up all across the city.

“We want people to understand Día de los Muertos as not just an aesthetic but a truly meaningful and culturally-rooted celebration,” Jacobo Lovo, Managing Artistic Director, Latino Arts, Inc., said.

At Latino Arts, there are multiple colorful ofrendas on display created by community members, artists, families, and even school groups. Each altar honors loved ones who have passed away through different photos, offerings, and decorations.

“When I do this, many family members come to mind. First though is gratitude and a sense of joy that I’m able to connect with my community here in Milwaukee in such a beautiful and meaningful way,” Lovo smiled.

This year, the Día de Los Muertos Ofrendas exhibit features installations from The Mexican Consulate and the University School of Milwaukee, among others.

While Día de Los Muertos is on November 1, the exhibit runs through November 17 with a special concert on November 3.

For more information, click here.

On the North Side, Art Intersection MKE and Casa Romero hosted a community ofrenda on Monday night. They brought in local artists to create murals for their ofrenda.

“There’s people from all walks of life and culture. Even though our city is really segregated, the idea of bringing people to other sides of town for these experiences is very important to me,” Derrick Cainion, the owner and founder of Art Intersection MKE, said.

The space located at 3542 West Vliet Street is a sculpture and mural garden with a goal of connecting the community.

And in Bay View, a home near 1st and Plainfield is the site of another huge Dia de los Muertos display.

The Bay View Community Ofrenda has welcomed hundreds over the years to place a picture of a loved one or message at their colorful altar. It will remain up until the second week of November.

If you’re looking for more ways to get involved, The Wisconsin Hispanic Scholarship Foundation, Inc./Mexican Fiesta will host Festival de los Muertos Tradición Viva! on November 1 and November 2.

The Walker’s Point Center for the Arts is also commemorating 30 years of the tradition during their annual Dia de Los Muertos Exhibition. It runs through November 11.

