Many are still without power after the weekend's winter storm. It's bad timing, as bitterly cold temperatures are settling in across the area.

If the power is still off in your home, there are places you can go to warm up. Follow this link to find a warming shelter near you.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip