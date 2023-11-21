Where to find free Thanksgiving meals around Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — If you family is need of a Thanksgiving feast, there are several places around Milwaukee that are offering free meals to anyone in need - no questions asked. Our news partners OnMilwaukee compiled a list of places handing out free meals.
Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023
Milwaukee Bucks Turkey Giveaway:
- Starts at 11 a.m.
- Bucks staff and volunteers will help package and distribute 150 turkeys and Thanksgiving meals
- Registration is required
Dominican Center Grocery Bag Giveaway:
- Noon to 2 p.m.
- 2470 W. Locust St.
- Registration is required
- Families can receive a gift card
- 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- 3041 W. North Ave.
- Sides are included
Milwaukee Public Library Fall Harvest Community Meal:
- 5:30 p.m to 7 p.m.
- 906 W. Historic Mitchell St.
- Registration is required upon arrival
- Walk-ins are welcome while open spots are available
Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023
- 8 a.m. to noon
- 2460 N. 6th St.
- Food is from Big Daddy's BBQ and Soul Food
- Volunteers are needed
McBob's Pub and Grill Veterans Giveaway:
- 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- 4919 W. North Ave.
- The HUDVASH program serves veterans struggling with homelessness and problems related to housing security
- Noon to 3 p.m.
- Intersection of North 35th and West Center streets
- Volunteers are needed
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.