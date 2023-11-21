Where to find free Thanksgiving meals around Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — If you family is need of a Thanksgiving feast, there are several places around Milwaukee that are offering free meals to anyone in need - no questions asked. Our news partners OnMilwaukee compiled a list of places handing out free meals.

Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023

Milwaukee Bucks Turkey Giveaway:



Starts at 11 a.m.

Bucks staff and volunteers will help package and distribute 150 turkeys and Thanksgiving meals

Registration is required

Dominican Center Grocery Bag Giveaway:



Noon to 2 p.m.

2470 W. Locust St.

Registration is required

Families can receive a gift card

Launch for Life:



3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

3041 W. North Ave.

Sides are included

Milwaukee Public Library Fall Harvest Community Meal:



5:30 p.m to 7 p.m.

906 W. Historic Mitchell St.

Registration is required upon arrival

Walk-ins are welcome while open spots are available

Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023

Northcott Neighborhood House:



8 a.m. to noon

2460 N. 6th St.

Food is from Big Daddy's BBQ and Soul Food

Volunteers are needed

McBob's Pub and Grill Veterans Giveaway:



10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

4919 W. North Ave.

The HUDVASH program serves veterans struggling with homelessness and problems related to housing security

Dream Team United MKE:



Noon to 3 p.m.

Intersection of North 35th and West Center streets

Volunteers are needed

