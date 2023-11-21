Watch Now
Where to find free Thanksgiving meals around Milwaukee

Posted at 11:16 AM, Nov 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-21 12:16:03-05

MILWAUKEE — If you family is need of a Thanksgiving feast, there are several places around Milwaukee that are offering free meals to anyone in need - no questions asked. Our news partners OnMilwaukee compiled a list of places handing out free meals.

Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023

Milwaukee Bucks Turkey Giveaway:

  • Starts at 11 a.m.
  • Bucks staff and volunteers will help package and distribute 150 turkeys and Thanksgiving meals
  • Registration is required

Dominican Center Grocery Bag Giveaway:

  • Noon to 2 p.m.
  • 2470 W. Locust St.
  • Registration is required
  • Families can receive a gift card

Launch for Life:

  • 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • 3041 W. North Ave.
  • Sides are included

Milwaukee Public Library Fall Harvest Community Meal:

  • 5:30 p.m to 7 p.m.
  • 906 W. Historic Mitchell St.
  • Registration is required upon arrival
  • Walk-ins are welcome while open spots are available

Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023

Northcott Neighborhood House:

  • 8 a.m. to noon
  • 2460 N. 6th St.
  • Food is from Big Daddy's BBQ and Soul Food
  • Volunteers are needed

McBob's Pub and Grill Veterans Giveaway:

  • 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • 4919 W. North Ave.
  • The HUDVASH program serves veterans struggling with homelessness and problems related to housing security

Dream Team United MKE:

  • Noon to 3 p.m.
  • Intersection of North 35th and West Center streets
  • Volunteers are needed

