When worlds collide: Wisconsin soccer fans excited to see Packers play in London

GREEN BAY — The Packers will take on the New York Giants this Sunday in London.

Fans were busy cheering soccer at the Red Lion Pub on Tuesday, but on the minds of many, was this weekend's Packers game. Mason Osvatic told us what he will be doing Sunday morning at 8:30 a.m.

"Going to be watching the Pack on TMJ4!"

The England-born owner of the Red Lion Pub says you don't need a passport to enjoy the game with English flair.

"Welcome! Please come down here. We're always open, we have specials, and we have a full English breakfast. You'll feel like you're in London watching the game," said Christopher Tinker.

The President and founder of the Milwaukee Hotspur Fan Club, Mortimer Sayyed-Murtaza, is one of the lucky ones who has tickets to the game in England.

"I'm over the moon about this Carole because I finally get to go back to experience all the amazing things Tottenham has to offer!"

Sayyed-Murtaza marvels at the similarities between Lambeau Field and Tottenham Stadium.

"Tottenham is a working-class neighborhood. They bleed blue just like people in Green Bay they bleed green."

For Packers fans who have no idea what to expect, Mortimer Sayyed-Murtaza explains, "It's in a neighborhood. It's just like Lambeau field. When you get there, you're going to be walking thru houses and streets and you'll see this wonderful billion-dollar stadium."

He encourages those taking the trip to explore the rich history of the area.

"There's so much history there, for all the fans who have never been there, take some time to enjoy it."

As for his prediction for the Packers? Sayyed-Murtaza said, "It's David versus Goliath but in this case, David is going to spank the Giants."

