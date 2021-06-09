When asked to remove Pride Flag, Racine couple comes up with brighter solution

RACINE — Memo Fachino and Lance Meir have displayed a rainbow Pride Flag outside of their Racine house for the last five years. The couple has quite the reputation around the neighborhood when it comes to holiday decorations. So when they were asked to remove their rainbow flag ahead of Pride Month, they simply said "we'll make it work."

They already had so many lights and decorations in-house from previous holidays, so they simply added colorful bulbs to their floodlights, creating a stunning rainbow reflecting across their home.

Fachino, also an active member of the neighborhood Racine Homeowners Association, received an email from the association just a day after the rule was made that someone had reported their Pride Flag.

They believe the rule came in as a result of the recent political climate.

"Due to some neighbors flying BLM flags, Thin Blue Line flags, and other opinion flags, our HOA decided last month that we’re only allowed to fly the USA flag, and nothing else," Fachino wrote on his Reddit post that has now gone viral.

While the Reddit post drew more than 6,000 comments and counting, Fachino had no intention of creating any hostility towards the HOA board or other boards in general. Rather, his intention was meant to respond in a creative way that complies with the rules.

"I think it's just definitely giving me an idea that it's not an unusual rule. People are happy to be able to see that it can be done while still showing your diversity in a way that is within the rules," Fachino said.

The couple says they have always felt supported by their community and do not feel attacked in any way.

"We didn't feel targeted and there was no hostile communication or anything like that. I think it was just part of them enforcing the rule," said Fachino.

